Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s a quiet start over land on satellite and radar this morning. But just off the Forgotten Coast we have a few storms developing along the old frontal boundary stalled off the coastline. It’s possible St.George Island could be clipped by one or two of these early on this morning. The rest of the Panhandle will have no concerns other than sunshine and a bit warmer and more muggier feel out the door.

Both temperatures and dew points are up a handful of degrees from yesterday. And while it’s only slightly warmer and more humid, it’s still a decent start. Sunshine will warm us up quickly. Temperatures will reach the 80s by 9am and we’ll be on our way to near 90 degrees by lunchtime, if not on the thermometer than with the heat index. Highs today will top off in the low 90s with a heat index around 100 to 105°.

That will be enough moisture return, as well as, heat into the afternoon to get some scattered storms developing. With a stalled out frontal boundary adding lift off the Forgotten Coast, and a bit more easterly to east southeasterly flow adding back in more moisture, we’ll see storms begin to form along the Forgotten Coast and to areas inland along the Apalachicola River by the midday and into the early afternoon. Those storms will drift west in the easterly flow, scattered in nature, into the rest of the afternoon and early evening over NWFL.

We’ll see a similar setup into our Wednesday forecast as well before afternoon scattered storms become much more widespread over NWFL by the late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with an afternoon or early evening hit or miss storm. Highs today top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast gets us back into a more summery pattern of hot and humid days with afternoon and evening storms ahead.

