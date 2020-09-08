Advertisement

Two Westlake residents who rode out Hurricane Laura speak on the experience

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, La. (WJHG) - Paula Grice and Julie Hicks are working to pick up debris around their Westlake home in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

“We’ve been cleaning up in the yard, picking up shingles here and there, what we can pick up,” said Grice. “I don’t have insurance so, I need someone to help me saw the trees and get them to the road.”

The home took some roof and tree damage, but overall came through the storm okay.

Paula and Julie made the decision to ride out the storm to help protect their four-legged family members.

“I love my animals and wasn’t going anywhere where they wouldn’t be welcome, and there’s no telling how far we’d have to drive to find someplace, and we’re on limited income,” said Grice.

The two both went through Hurricane Rita but say going through Laura with animals was something altogether different.

“It was pretty rough,” said Hicks. “You could hear the shingles coming off the roof, you could hear the trees breaking in the back. You could hear some awnings flying. It was rough.”

