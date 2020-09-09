Additional COVID-19 testing dates announced in Okaloosa County

FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - COVID-19 testing is being expanded in Okaloosa County for the month of September.

According to health officials in Okaloosa County, no pre-screening or pre-registration is required, and residents of any age, with or without symptoms, can be tested for free; however, children must be cooperative and able to complete the test without restraint.

Officials say anyone showing up to be tested will be asked to provide the following information: first and last name; address; gender; date of birth; race; ethnicity; the county in which they reside; as well as a working telephone number.

Antibody testing is not available at the below test sites.

Okaloosa County health officials say vehicles will not be able to line up early. They ask that nobody arrive before 9am.

They also ask that everyone remain in their vehicles at all times. They also ask those wishing to be tested to limit the number of people in a vehicle to no more than five.

Drive-Thru Testing Schedule*

Tuesday, September 15

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.**

Morgan Sports Center

4200 Indian Bayou Trail

Destin, FL________________________

Thursday, September 17

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.**

Crestview Community Center

1446 Commerce Dr.

Crestview, FL_____________________

Tuesday, September 22

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.**

Northwest Florida State College

1170 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Fort Walton Beach, FL____________

Thursday, September 24

9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.**

Northwest Florida State College

100 E. College Blvd

Niceville, FL

*date is subject change due to inclement weather or shortage of supplies.

**Limited to 450 tests. If 450 tests are reached prior to the scheduled end time, operations will close.

Visit HealthyOkaloosa.com COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions for the most-up-to-date calendar or call our Public Information Line at 850-344-0566.

