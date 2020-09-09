Bay District Schools announces plans for fall games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Fall sports are getting ready to start in Bay County after being delayed because of the coronavirus.

Wednesday, Bay District Schools officials announced their plans for athletic events in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All stadiums and gyms must operate at 50 percent capacity, which includes the band members in the stands.

Tommy Oliver stadium will hold 3,500 spectators and band members. Gavlak will hold 1,650 and Bozeman will hold 1,200.

People will also be asked to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

There will be signs up to encourage social distancing, and more security to help manage crowds.

Pre-sale tickets will also be available, but only for varsity games, with priority given to family members who have students actively participating in the game as a player, band member, or cheerleader.

