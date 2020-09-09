COVID-19 latest numbers for Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Since school started this year in Bay County 18 positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed.

The district’s supervisory school nurse, Lyndsey Jackson, spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting saying as of Tuesday, 13 schools have been affected and 195 individuals have had to quarantine.

As of now, the district is not releasing which schools have specifically been affected.

“So I would be in contact with the Department of Health and hey would help guide me as to how to determine the close contacts for that individual. I would work with that school’s administrator to determine who they can identify or the teachers, or students, whoever’s affected would be able to identify as a close contact,” said Jackson.

Now the district is looking to hire an additional nurse and assistant to help Jackson’s workload and expedite the process of contact tracing.

