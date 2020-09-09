Advertisement

COVID-19 latest numbers for Bay District Schools

Since the start of school there have been 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Since the start of school there have been 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Since school started this year in Bay County 18 positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed.

The district’s supervisory school nurse, Lyndsey Jackson, spoke at Tuesday’s board meeting saying as of Tuesday, 13 schools have been affected and 195 individuals have had to quarantine.

As of now, the district is not releasing which schools have specifically been affected.

“So I would be in contact with the Department of Health and hey would help guide me as to how to determine the close contacts for that individual. I would work with that school’s administrator to determine who they can identify or the teachers, or students, whoever’s affected would be able to identify as a close contact,” said Jackson.

Now the district is looking to hire an additional nurse and assistant to help Jackson’s workload and expedite the process of contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BDS Nurse on COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
On Tuesday, Bay District's Supervisory School Nurse offered an update on COVID-19 impacts within the district since school began.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 12 minutes ago
It will be briefly dry for now, but better rain chances return later this week

News

Panama City Commission motion to keep millage rates and budget the same for the time being

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Millage rates and city budget staying the same for the time being.

News

Mobile home lies on top of another house after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
What used to be two separate homes are now entangled into one giant mess.

Latest News

News

Mobile home lies on top of another house after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
What used to be two separate homes are now entangled into one giant mess.

News

Activists call for charges against Tallahassee protestors to be dropped

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Social justice activists in the state’s capital city are calling for charges to be dropped against 14 who were arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday.

News

Go-kart fire at Panama City Beach attraction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a structure fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center on Thomas Drive.

News

Panama City First Responders and First Baptist Church hold hurricane supply drive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Panama City Fire and Police Department teamed up with the First Baptist Church of Panama City to hold a hurricane supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura.

News

FEMA approves $4.5 million for Hurricane Michael Public Assistance grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million for the State of Florida to reimburse Mexico Beach, Springfield and Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. for Hurricane Michael recovery work.

News

Additional COVID-19 testing dates announced in Okaloosa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
COVID-19 testing is being expanded in Okaloosa County for the month of September.