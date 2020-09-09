Eric Trump to host Make America Great Again! event in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

President Trump’s son Eric Trump will be in Panama City Beach on behalf of his father for a Make America Great Again! event Wednesday.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Royal American Beach Getaways on South Thomas Drive. The rally then starts at 12:30 p.m. General admission tickets can be registered online by clicking here.

After stopping in our area, the president’s son will go on to visit High Point, North Carolina Wednesday evening followed by a stop in Washington, Pennsylvania for another rally Thursday.

We’ll have more on Trump’s visit to the Panhandle both on-air and online later today.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.