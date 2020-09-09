Advertisement

Feeding the Gulf Coast will host pop-up food pantry

Feeding the Gulf Coast has scheduled a pop up food pantry.
Feeding the Gulf Coast has scheduled a pop up food pantry.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Feeding the Gulf Coast will host a pop-up food pantry on Thursday, September 24 in Panama City Beach.

The food distribution will be at Eastgate Christian Fellowship located at 7145 West Highway 98.

The food distribution will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Organizers plan to distribute 10,000 pounds of food to those in need.

The food is for Florida residents so you must bring your Florida I.D.

Volunteers will be following CDC guidelines and ask everyone to remain in their car and open their trunk when asked.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seabreeze Jazz Festival 2021 lineup announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The festival will be held in Panama City Beach April 21-25, 2021.

News

Local COVID-19 update for Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,115 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to take place this weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The coronavirus has impacted a lot of local events this year, but one annual gathering aimed at honoring the lives lost in the September 11 attacks is still on for this weekend.

News

Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Updated: 7 hours ago
The coronavirus has impacted a lot of local events this year, but one annual gathering aimed at honoring the lives lost in the September 11 attacks is still on for this weekend. A guest joined us live with more.

Latest News

News

Eric Trump to host Make America Great Again! event in Panama City Beach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
President Trump’s son Eric Trump will be in Panama City Beach on behalf of his father for a Make America Great Again! event Wednesday.

News

Lynn Haven extends contract for interim City Attorney

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Lynn Haven City Commissioners voted to extend the contract of their interim city attorney during their council meeting Tuesday.

News

Mobile Home Thrown Onto House During Hurricane Laura

Updated: 15 hours ago
We're on the ground in Westlake, Louisiana, covering the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

News

Supply Drive for Hurricane Laura Victims

Updated: 15 hours ago
Donations for Hurricane Laura victims will be accepted at First Baptist Church of Panama City through Thursday.

News

Emerald Falls Fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
A fire broke out Tuesday evening at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center in Panama City Beach.

News

Lynn Haven Commission

Updated: 15 hours ago
Lynn Haven City Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend the contract of their interim city attorney.