Feeding the Gulf Coast will host pop-up food pantry

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Feeding the Gulf Coast will host a pop-up food pantry on Thursday, September 24 in Panama City Beach.

The food distribution will be at Eastgate Christian Fellowship located at 7145 West Highway 98.

The food distribution will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Organizers plan to distribute 10,000 pounds of food to those in need.

The food is for Florida residents so you must bring your Florida I.D.

Volunteers will be following CDC guidelines and ask everyone to remain in their car and open their trunk when asked.

