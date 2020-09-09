Advertisement

FEMA approves $4.5 million for Hurricane Michael Public Assistance grants

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million for the State of Florida to reimburse three applicants for Hurricane Michael recovery work.

These grants include:

  • Mexico Beach – $2,212,978 for repairs to the city marina, including repairs to the water and power station, seawall, pavement and supporting posts
  • Springfield – $1,035,378 for repairs to five city facilities, including warehouses, maintenance and waterworks buildings
  • Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. – $1,273,545 for management costs of tracking, charging and accounting for emergency and permanent work after the storm

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

