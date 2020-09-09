Four arrests made and more expected after numerous car burglaries in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested four people they believe are responsible for numerous car burglaries in Bay County.

The arrests were made with help from the Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and Springfield Police Department.

According to investigators, more arrests are expected and they have determined two groups have been committing car burglaries in Callaway, Springfield, Panama City and Panama City Beach.

On August 16, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a report of multiple car burglaries of unlocked cars in the Shadow Bay neighborhood in Callaway. One of the vehicles, a Dodge truck that had a firearm in it, was stolen. According to deputies, surveillance cameras captured video of a Hyundai Sonata used to bring two Black men to the neighborhood where the video showed them burglarizing the cars. Later, deputies say the video showed the Sonata following the men out once they stole the truck.

On September 03, deputies say multiple unlocked cars were burglarized on Enzor Street in Callaway. Deputies say video surveillance showed a black Scion driving up and down Enzor Street as two black men burglarized the cars.

Deputies say while working with the Springfield Police Department and the Panama City Police Department, they discovered the Scion had been stolen out of Springfield and then driven to Callaway where it was seen burglarizing cars on Enzor Street. Police say the Scion was also used to commit additional car burglaries in Panama City.

Deputies say they developed information on the identities of the men caught on surveillance camera. On September 6, deputies say they tried to make contact with one suspect, Dontaye White, when he ran from them. Deputies say white threw a gun into the woods while he was running away. Deputies say they were able to quickly take White into custody and recover the gun.

On September 8, deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home in Springfield and took Raheem Richardson, 19, and Camrie Hagan, 19, into custody. Deputies say they found items related to the Shadow Bay burglaries in the suspects' room. Deputies say they also found the Hyundai Sonata seen in the surveillance video hidden behind the home. Deputies say the car belonged to Hagan and say she drove Richardson and another man to the Shadow Bay neighborhood to commit the burglaries.

Deputies say they arrested Zytarius Castleberry, 18, on September 8 on active warrants for burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

Deputies say they determined two groups had been committing car burglaries for the past several months in Callaway, Springfield, Panama City and Panama City Beach.

Raheem Richardson was charged with 14 counts of burglary of a conveyance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and grand theft of a firearm.

Camrie Hagan was charged with 14 counts of principle to burglary of a conveyance, principle to grand theft of a motor vehicle and principle to grand theft of a firearm.

Richardson and Hagan’s charges stem from the August 16 car burglaries in the Shadow Bay neighborhood.

Zytarius Castleberry was charged with five counts of burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

Dontaye White was charged with resisting an officer without violence, felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

Castleberry and White’s charges stem from the September 3rd car burglaries on Enzor Street.

According to police, additional charges will be added to Castleberry and White for numerous other car burglaries that happened around Bay County over the last several months.

