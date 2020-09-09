Advertisement

Go-kart fire at Panama City Beach attraction

Tuesday evening, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a structure fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center on Thomas Drive.
Tuesday evening, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a structure fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center on Thomas Drive.(THE CITY OF PANAMA CITY BEACH)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A fire broke out Tuesday evening at one Panama City Beach go-kart track.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a structure fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center on Thomas Drive.

Battalion Chief Shawn Fiddler tells us the fire could have possibly been started from some work being done on the go-karts which may have sparked a flame.

“Our engine pulled up,” Fiddler said. “About a minute later, they were able to pull a hand line. We had the fire out in about a minute. Luckily, it was under a metal and plastic overhang, so it didn’t extend to the actual wooden structure about 10 feet behind it, so they got pretty lucky.”

Between two and six go-karts were damaged from the fire, but there are no reported injuries.

A small fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center in Panama City Beach. We're told a go-cart caught fire. We have a reporter on the scene.

Posted by WJHG-TV on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

