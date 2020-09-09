Advertisement

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center receives award for labor and delivery

By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center was recognized for Healthgrades' 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence award and for Superior Performance in Labor and Delivery.

Healthgrades studied data for all patients from 16 states between 2016 and 2018. Gulf Coast was recognized in the top 10% of all hospitals evaluated for the exceptional care of mothers during and after labor and delivery.

“We’ve really worked hard to achieve this and to be the gold standard for labor and delivery and all of our women’s and children’s services,” Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center’s Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services Marla Peak said.

Peak also said she expects many post-COVID babies in the future, as was the case following Hurricane Michael.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

