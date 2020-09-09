Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Robert "Kool" Bell, from left, Ronald "Khalis" Bell, Dennis "DT" Thomas and George Brown attend a ceremony honoring Kool & The Gang with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Ronald "Khalis" Bell, a co-founder and singer in the group, has died. He was 68. Publicist Sujata Murthy says Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay District Sports

Updated: moments ago
Bay District Schools is holding a press conference to discuss new procedures/rules at athletic events to keep players, coaches and spectators safe.

News

Hurricane Michael Victims Help Ragley Church

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hurricane Michael victims help Hurricane Laura victims as they continue to recover.

News

Bay Economic Development Boom

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Bay EDA investors meeting took place this morning. During the meeting, economic development around the airport and plans for Panama City's downtown waterfront district were discussed. We look into the future of these areas.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances are on the increase here in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Better rain chances are returning to the panhandle

Latest News

National

California wildfire explodes, burning across 25 miles in day

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged unchecked across parts of the western U.S. on Wednesday amid gusty and dry conditions, but forecasters said some weather relief was in sight that could help firefighters overwhelmed by the blazes.

News

Thunder Beach to Submit Safety Plan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
We are looking at the economic impact of thunder beach and how it could safely happen.

News

Eric Trump in Panama City

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Eric Trump is making a campaign stop for his father in Panama City.

National Politics

No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center receives award for labor and delivery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center won the 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence award from Healthgrades, placing the hospital in the top 10% of hospitals evaluated for labor and delivery.