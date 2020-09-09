Local COVID-19 update for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 652,148 cases reported. That’s 2,056 new cases. There are 644,781 cases involving Florida residents and 7,367 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 12,115 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,557 cases. This includes 5,470 residents and 87 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 87 people have died from the virus and 323 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 27 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,461 cases. This includes 4,422 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 38 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 90 people who have died from the virus. 269 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 26 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,762 cases. 1,613 of the cases are residents and 149 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 96 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,031 cases. 1,020 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 17 people have died in the county and 58 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 691 cases. There are 678 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,528 cases. There are 2,506 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 70 deaths and 126 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, eight people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 586 cases, 585 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 846 cases. They are 839 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 53 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, there are two people in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 569 cases. There are 565 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 449 cases of COVID-19. All 449 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and eleven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 24 available adult ICU beds out of the 136 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of Wednesday. (WJHG/WECP)

