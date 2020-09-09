Advertisement

Lynn Haven extends contract for interim City Attorney

By Jarell Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

During their commission meeting, Lynn Haven City Leaders extended the contract of Jeff Carter, the interim city attorney. The extension is good through September 30th.

“Jeff definitely proved himself to be a trustworthy admirable person. With him working on this project with us I think will be headed into the right direction,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Carter was hired a few weeks ago after former City Attorney Adam Albritton resigned after being arrested on federal fraud charges connected to Hurricane Michael along with former Mayor Margo Anderson. Commissioners also decided to go with a law firm instead of a city attorney beginning in October.

“If we hired one person and they decided to leave or go with their spouse, then we’re left without a city attorney,” said Gainer. “I think that a firm is a great way to go, just having all the access that we can have with the firm.”

Lynn Haven city officials say Jeff Carter and his firm, Merlin Law Group, will not be considered to avoid a conflict of interest. Officials say they are looking for a firm with several skills to handle contracts while being transparent and honest.

“When we’re looking for qualifications we’ll put some of that verbiage in there to disclose just the affiliations of entities a legal firm may be involved in,” said Gainer.

City officials also voted to set the ceiling for their tentative millage rate at 4.3. Officials say they’ll vote on the final millage rate during their next meeting.

