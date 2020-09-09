Mobile home lies on top of another house after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WJHG) - What used to be two separate homes are now entangled into one giant mess.

“It looks like a bomb was just dropped in the center,” Westlake resident Sherri Evans said.

When Evans returned home after Hurricane Laura, what stood in front of her was merely a pile of what used to be.

“It looks like it came out of a horror movie,” Evans said.

The storm lifted the mobile home next door and threw it on top of her house.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time, but what was inside, now lies in the yard.

“You can see debris everywhere. You can even see a washing machine on top of my house,” Evans said.

Sherri’s sister Annie, who also lives next door, stayed during the hurricane.

“It was moving so fast, everything was just going up in the air,” Annie Narcisse said.

They said it’s a devastation like no other.

“My truck is crushed sideways, and my daughter had a boat in there and it’s all entangled,” Evans said.

“Everything has to be rebuilt, redone. Everything is just torn up, it’s not the same place anymore,” Narcisse said.

Sherri also said she’s taking it one day at time, and while she may not recognize what was once called home, she believes better days are coming.

“I’ll have to start over again, but I know God is going to make a way. He’s going to make a way, he always does,” Evans said.

