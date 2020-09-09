Multiple people arrested for drugs near Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested five people at a house they say they’ve responded to nearly 70 times since the beginning of the year.

Deputies say Tuesday, the Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Judson Street. They say they found multiple needles, plastic baggies, and a powdery residue that tested positive for heroin in the bedroom of Parker Garea, 27, and Andrea Flanders, 39. They have been charged with keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity.

Also arrested were Rose Howard, 30, Zackery Brunson, 28, and Sarah Browder, 33. They are charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say since January 1st, they’ve responded to or created 68 calls for service at the home. They say those calls included narcotic violations, recovery of stolen property, and recovery of stolen vehicles. They say this is the second narcotics search warrant executed at the home in the last three months.

