October’s Thunder Beach motorcycle rally still remains uncertain

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Indian Motorcycles in Panama City Beach has faced its fair share of challenges thanks to COVID-19.

“My walk-in traffic is not as much but I do have a good amount of phone calls and my service department has been off the hook,” said the store’s manager, Randy Moore. But he believes there’s an opportunity for the dealership to make up for lost business, “I mean it’s imperative that we have the rally. One of the main reasons the owner opened this dealership up back in 2015 is because it had two rallies a year and that covers a lot of… it covers us for the year as far as revenue.”

The rally he’s referring to is the semi-annual Thunder Beach. The event’s website shows plans for this year’s rally in October, but city officials tell us nothing is certain until Thunder Beach organizers submit a COVID-19 plan, which is due Friday.

“We would be very comfortable to see it happen. You know the Thunder Beach event will not draw the crowds that your summer weekends have already drawn and we’ve handled it well,” said Captain Anderson’s Restaurant owner, Yonnie Patronis.

Captain Anderson’s is a sponsor of the event and a popular hot spot where riders dine.

“It traditionally is not an event where everybody gathers at one location. They spread out, they park in every parking lot, every hotel, every restaurant, every gift shop, every attraction has motorcycles in their lots from Thunder Beach,” said Patronis.

While the future of the event remains uncertain, some businesses say it could bring a boost to the local economy at a time when it needs it most.

We reached out to city officials and event organizers who declined to comment until after a decision is made, which will be Friday at the earliest.

