Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to take place this weekend

The coronavirus has impacted a lot of local events this year, but one annual gathering aimed at honoring the lives lost in the September 11 attacks is still on for this weekend. A guest joined us live with more.

The Panama City Beach 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a charity fundraising event with proceeds going to the Emerald Coast First Responders Association and the National Fallen Firefighters Association.

This year’s event will be this Saturday, September 12 starting at 10 a.m. at the Edgewater Beach Resort on Front Beach Road. The climb will be during the morning, and there will be lunch immediately following featuring music and fun.

Coordinator Terry Paris says the event is open to everyone: firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, military, and civilians.

