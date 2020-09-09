Advertisement

Panama City Commission motion to keep millage rates and budget the same for the time being

Commission motioned to keep millage rates and city budget the same for time being.
Commission motioned to keep millage rates and city budget the same for time being.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City commission decided to not raise any taxes, for now, keeping millage rates and the city budget the same.

City officials say they’re waiting to make a decision on the budget until a decision is made on the fire assessment next week.

“I think it’s important that we try as hard as we can to reduce the rates for property taxes, that’s important for a lot of reasons,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen. “We have a simultaneous conversation going on regarding the fire assessment so I think the city commissioners were trying to keep their options open because they don’t know what the outcomes going to be on the fire assessment.”

City commissioners will make a final decision on the millage rate and budget for the city on Monday, September 21st.

