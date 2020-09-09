Panama City First Responders and First Baptist Church hold hurricane supply drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials and the First Baptist Church of Panama City teamed up to hold a hurricane supply drive to donate to those in need in Louisiana.

“When we went through the cat 5 storm, there were several churches that partnered with us that helped us through that experience, and certainly having gone through that we just want to try to help someone else,” said First Baptist Church of Panama City Pastor Craig Conner.

Those organizing the drive said the city partnering with First Baptist Church shows how we are all better together.

“The community has been great, we put a flyer out saying that we wanted to help and so many supplies have been donated,” said Panama City Fire Department Lieutenant Howard Demro. “We are so thankful to be able to give it to the church so they can give it to the Sulphur First Baptist church over there.”

City officials say it feels great to give back to those who helped the Panama City community after Hurricane Michael.

“I’m so glad to be a part of helping another community that’s went through what we just went through 2 years ago,” said Demro. “It feels so good knowing what they need, to be able to give back to them.”

The city and church officials had some words of encouragement for the victims of Hurricane Laura.

“I can tell you, things will get better,” said Conner. “There are people that are going to stand behind you and stand beside you and help you every step of the way.”

“Keep your heads up, there’s light at the end of the tunnel I promise, and remember this is a sprint, not a marathon,” said Demro.

The supplies from the drive will be driven by U-Haul to Louisiana on Wednesday.

