Seabreeze Jazz Festival 2021 lineup announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The Seabreeze Jazz Festival has announced its lineup for the 2021 event.

The festival is scheduled to be held in Panama City Beach April 21-25, 2021.

Artists playing at the festival include Brian Culbertson, Jeffrey Osborne, Boney James, the Isley Brothers featuring Ronald and Ernie Isley, Average White Band, Peter White, Euge Groove, Marcus Miller, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. In a statement released in March, festival organizers said tickets, wristbands, and lanyards from 2020 would be honored at the 2021 show.

