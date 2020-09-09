Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The drier weather is about to come to an end
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be pretty quiet tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s area wide. As we move into Wednesday rain chances will remain pretty small... 20-30% w/highs near 90. The pattern becomes wetter by Thursday as rain chances jump to 60% and then 70% for Friday/Saturday. Highs will remain toasty... in the upper 80s to near 90.

