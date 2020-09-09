Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be pretty quiet tonight here in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s area wide. As we move into Wednesday rain chances will remain pretty small... 20-30% w/highs near 90. The pattern becomes wetter by Thursday as rain chances jump to 60% and then 70% for Friday/Saturday. Highs will remain toasty... in the upper 80s to near 90.

