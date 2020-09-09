Advertisement

US asks to defend Trump in rape accuser’s defamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is seeking to take over President Donald Trump’s defense in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape, and federal lawyers asked a court Tuesday to allow a move that could put the American people on the hook for any money she might be awarded.

After New York state courts turned down Trump’s request to delay E. Jean Carroll’s suit, Justice Department lawyers filed court papers Tuesday aiming to shift the case into federal court and to substitute the U.S. for Trump as the defendant. That means the federal government, rather than Trump himself, might have to pay damages if any are awarded.

The filing complicates, at least for the moment, Carroll’s efforts to get a DNA sample from the president as potential evidence and to have him answer questions under oath.

Justice Department lawyers argue that Trump was “acting within the scope of his office” when he denied Carroll’s allegations, made last year, that he raped her in a New York luxury department store in the mid-1990s. She says his comments — including that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir — besmirched her character and harmed her career.

“Numerous courts have recognized that elected officials act within the scope of their office or employment when speaking with the press, including with respect to personal matters,” the DoJ attorneys wrote.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, called their argument “shocking.”

“It offends me as a lawyer and offends me even more as a citizen,” she said in a statement.

Carroll, meanwhile, said the developments illustrated “that Trump will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government,” to try to stop the case.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide whether to keep the case in federal court and to allow the U.S. to become the defendant.

Carroll is trying to get a DNA sample from Trump to see whether it matches as-yet-unidentified male genetic material found on a dress that she says she was wearing during the alleged attack and didn’t don again until a photo shoot last year.

Her suit seeks damages and a retraction of Trump’s statements.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Go-kart fire at Panama City Beach attraction

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue officials say they responded to a structure fire at Emerald Falls Family Recreation Center on Thomas Drive.

News

Panama City First Responders and First Baptist Church hold hurricane supply drive

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Panama City Fire and Police Department teamed up with the First Baptist Church of Panama City to hold a hurricane supply drive for victims of Hurricane Laura.

News

FEMA approves $4.5 million for Hurricane Michael Public Assistance grants

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
FEMA has approved more than $4.5 million for the State of Florida to reimburse Mexico Beach, Springfield and Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. for Hurricane Michael recovery work.

News

Additional COVID-19 testing dates announced in Okaloosa County

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
COVID-19 testing is being expanded in Okaloosa County for the month of September.

Latest News

National

Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad, the brother of the UAE crown prince.

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Senate to vote on newly revealed stimulus bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Senate is expected to vote on a newly revealed stimulus aid package for Americans struggling during the pandemic. But will the bill make it out of the Senate?

National

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The online learning platform Blackboard, which serves more than 20 million U.S. students from kindergarten through 12th grade, reported that websites were failing to load or were loading slowly.

National

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
After several drier days in the panhandle better rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday and through the weekend.