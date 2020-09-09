Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances over the coming days
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Rain chances are doing to be on the increase starting Thursday and last through the weekend over Northwest Florida as a surge of tropical moisture moves into our area from the southeast compliments of a tropical wave. We will see temperatures tonight in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday as clouds and rain chances increase. The highest rain chances will be during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70% through the coming weekend. Rainfall totals will be 1.5-2.5″ through the next week on average.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

