Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! Not much has changed in the forecast for today from yesterday.

It’s a quiet start over land on satellite and radar this morning. But just off the Forgotten Coast we have a few storms developing along the old frontal boundary stalled off the coastline. The Panhandle has no concerns other than sunshine and a warm and humid feel out the door. Both temperatures and dew points are starting out in the 70s on the coast. However, not as warm and humid the closer you are to the Wiregrass this morning with dew points in the 60s leading to a more comfortable start early on.

Sunshine warms us up quickly this morning so dress comfortably today and grab the shades. Temperatures reach the 80s by 9am and we’ll be on our way to near 90 degrees by lunchtime, if not on the thermometer than with the heat index. Highs today top off in the low 90s with a heat index around 100 to 105°.

Our stalled out frontal boundary off the Forgotten Coast will be a key feature for developing scattered afternoon rain chances once again today and for the next few days. It gets help from and a bit more easterly to east southeasterly flow adding back in more surface moisture, as well as, daytime heating and the afternoon sea breeze to produce the lift needed for storm development. Those storms will drift west in the easterly flow, scattered in nature, for a late afternoon and evening rain chance over NWFL. However, with a lack of deep moisture aloft in the atmosphere, we’ll only develop a few stray showers or rumbles of thunder today.

However, the steering flow is a bit weaker today. So storms will be slow to move and could lead toward some ponding as moderate to heavy rains can be expected under these small showers or storms.

We’ll see a similar setup into our Thursday and late week forecast as well with afternoon scattered storms becoming much more widespread over NWFL as a deeper moisture profile moves into the Southeast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with an afternoon or early evening hit or miss storm. Highs today top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast gets us back into a more summery pattern of hot and humid days with afternoon and evening storms ahead.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.