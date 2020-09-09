Woman allegedly caught burglarizing building

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Okaloosa County after deputies say she was caught inside a Crestview business.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Hall’s Motorsports Wednesday morning after an alarm went off. They say the owner also called saying his security cameras show a woman coming through the front door, walking through different offices, and getting into differnt off road vehicles.

Deputies say they caught Haley Bowen, 25, inside the business moving the vehicles. They say Bowen was argumentative and somewhat combative. She reportedly told deputies she went into the building to just look around. Deputies say the front door appeared to be pried open.

Bowen is charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.