Anne Avenue to close for drainage improvement repairs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - According to Bay County officials, Anne Avenue will close to thru traffic beginning September 21 through Wednesday, September 23.

The road will be closed between Laird Street and Lorento Street as the county makes drainage improvements.

During this time, road closure and detour signage will be posted to direct northbound and southbound traffic around the worksite via Laird Street, Dorothy Avenue and

Lorento Street.

Anne Avenue between Laird Street and Lorento Street will remain open to local traffic only.