Bonifay couple arrested for meth possession

A Bonifay couple is now behind bars for drug possession after deputies responded to a verbal altercation.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Bonifay couple is now behind bars for drug possession after deputies responded to a verbal altercation.

Michael Jones and Barbara Williams were reportedly involved in an argument when deputies noticed they appeared to be under the influence. Deputies also say that Jones, a convicted felon, was holding a rifle.

Inside the home, deputies say they found a baggy with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a glass bowl with a burnt white substance.

Jones was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Deputies say Williams was also found with a pipe used for smoking meth and was arrested with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

