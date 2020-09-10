Dog tossed from car in Okaloosa County adopted

MILLIGAN, Fla. (WJHG) - A puppy tossed from a car now has a new home!

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, the puppy was tossed from a car on a bridge in Milligan. A young man saw the puppy being thrown from the car. He picked it up and brought it to deputies that were at a nearby gas station.

Rescuers at PAWS say the puppy was limping from a sore leg but the leg was not broken.

Emily Ballou-Tomel and her husband Caden of Crestview have adopted the dog rescuers were calling Milligan.

“It broke my heart that someone could do that to an adorable, sweet dog,” said Emily. She and her husband were looking for a best friend for their puppy, June. “He was just perfect,” Emily said.

