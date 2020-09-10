FDOT opens new flyover lane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) changed ground-level eastbound U.S. 98 traffic from temporary U.S. 98 to the newly constructed permanent U.S. 98 bridge deck. Ground-level motorists traveling U.S. 98 east will fly over the Bay Line Railroad without having to stop for trains.

When traveling U.S. 98 east from Port Panama City and Seaport Drive, designated lanes will guide travelers to a ground-level traffic signal where they will turn right and proceed onto the new elevated U.S. 98 eastbound lane.

Collegiate Drive motorists will turn left at the traffic signal and follow the U.S. 98 east overhead signs.

Motorists traveling from 23rd Street or U.S. 98 west to U.S. 98 east will use ground-level designated lanes to U.S. 98 eastbound elevated lane..

