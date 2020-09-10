Advertisement

FDOT opens new flyover lane

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) changed ground-level eastbound U.S. 98 traffic from temporary U.S. 98 to the newly constructed permanent U.S. 98 bridge deck. Ground-level motorists traveling U.S. 98 east will fly over the Bay Line Railroad without having to stop for trains.

When traveling U.S. 98 east from Port Panama City and Seaport Drive, designated lanes will guide travelers to a ground-level traffic signal where they will turn right and proceed onto the new elevated U.S. 98 eastbound lane.

Collegiate Drive motorists will turn left at the traffic signal and follow the U.S. 98 east overhead signs.

Motorists traveling from 23rd Street or U.S. 98 west to U.S. 98 east will use ground-level designated lanes to U.S. 98 eastbound elevated lane..

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be high over the coming week in Northwest Florida

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 minutes ago
High rain chances are in the forecast over the next week

News

Homeless under the Hathaway

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Some say a growing homeless population has led to more litter under the Hathaway bridge, leaving law enforcement with difficult decisions to make.

News

Hurricane Laura aftermath

Updated: 22 minutes ago
We take a visit to Lake Charles and see how residents are doing.

Latest News

News

Homeless under the Hathaway

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Local reactions to a homeless camp set up under the Hathaway Bridge.

News

Book raises election security concerns

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
A soon-to-be published book by author Bob Woodward named St. Lucie as the second county supposedly hacked in 2016. Washington County in the Panhandle was previously identified.

News

Election hacking concerns

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The upcoming election is faced with concerns over getting hacked.

News

Callaway COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A testing site in Callaway is open for COVID-19 screenings.

News

Hathaway Flyover Lane Completed

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Plane towing a banner crashes into the Gulf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the plane was towing a 90 foot banner that the pilot was able to ditch before landing.