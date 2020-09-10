Advertisement

Hurricane Michael volunteers help Ragley church set up as food pantry

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAGLEY, La. (WJHG) - With no electricity, the only light inside the Magnolia Baptist Church is the green hue coming through the stained glass windows.

“The devastation is unlike anything our community has ever seen,” Magnolia Baptist Church Senior Pastor David Free said.

Nonetheless, they still serve.

“Trees are down everywhere, homes are destroyed. There are people here who have never flooded before or had wind damage. They have trees on their houses and they’re not able to live in them anymore,” Free said. “It’s been pretty bad.”

The church in Ragley is one of five supply distribution sites that has popped up to help residents.

Free also said the town has had to help itself in the absence of outside assistance.

“For the first many days out here we didn’t have help coming in from the outside in the lower part of Beauregard Parish,” Free said.

That is until Wednesday.

“We’re trying to really help them get set up here to where all the local residents in this area can come through and shop for the supplies they need,” Rachal Smoker, with Rachal’s Recovery Relief, said.

All the way from Panama City Beach, Florida comes Smoker and a team of volunteers.

They didn’t only bring a hefty load of supplies, but also a great deal of understanding.

“We’ve been through it. we’ve seen the worst of the worst with Michael. It was kind of a given to help our neighbors to the west in Louisiana,” Smoker said.

After Hurricane Michael in 2018, Smoker said she is all too familiar with the devastation a storm of great size can cause.

“We’ve been there, we know what you’re going through. It’s going to take time,” Smoker said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

What may have been a lonely start, is now a joint effort to help those in need.

“It’s been amazing to see people reach out to love on us and to help us. It’s been a huge blessing,” Free said.

Ragley residents said they still don’t expect to have power for weeks.

Smoker’s team of volunteers included help from RJ Gorman Marine Construction, Gulf Marine Inc, Neves Media Solutions Group, S.C. Rowe, Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue, and the Panama City Dive Center.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment $15 billion and counting

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.

News

Masters 4 Disasters and volunteers help feed Pitkin community

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Barbecue Masters for Disasters and the Red Cross set up shop at the Pitkin Volunteer fire department Saturday, and have been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner ever since.

News

Bay District Sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Bay District Schools is holding a press conference to discuss new procedures/rules at athletic events to keep players, coaches and spectators safe.

News

Hurricane Michael Victims Help Ragley Church

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hurricane Michael victims help Hurricane Laura victims as they continue to recover.

Latest News

News

Bay Economic Development Boom

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Bay EDA investors meeting took place this morning. During the meeting, economic development around the airport and plans for Panama City's downtown waterfront district were discussed. We look into the future of these areas.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances are on the increase here in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Better rain chances are returning to the panhandle

News

Thunder Beach to Submit Safety Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are looking at the economic impact of thunder beach and how it could safely happen.

News

Eric Trump in Panama City

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eric Trump is making a campaign stop for his father in Panama City.

News

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center receives award for labor and delivery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center won the 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence award from Healthgrades, placing the hospital in the top 10% of hospitals evaluated for labor and delivery.