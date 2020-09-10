Hurricane Michael volunteers help Ragley church set up as food pantry

RAGLEY, La. (WJHG) - With no electricity, the only light inside the Magnolia Baptist Church is the green hue coming through the stained glass windows.

“The devastation is unlike anything our community has ever seen,” Magnolia Baptist Church Senior Pastor David Free said.

Nonetheless, they still serve.

“Trees are down everywhere, homes are destroyed. There are people here who have never flooded before or had wind damage. They have trees on their houses and they’re not able to live in them anymore,” Free said. “It’s been pretty bad.”

The church in Ragley is one of five supply distribution sites that has popped up to help residents.

Free also said the town has had to help itself in the absence of outside assistance.

“For the first many days out here we didn’t have help coming in from the outside in the lower part of Beauregard Parish,” Free said.

That is until Wednesday.

“We’re trying to really help them get set up here to where all the local residents in this area can come through and shop for the supplies they need,” Rachal Smoker, with Rachal’s Recovery Relief, said.

All the way from Panama City Beach, Florida comes Smoker and a team of volunteers.

They didn’t only bring a hefty load of supplies, but also a great deal of understanding.

“We’ve been through it. we’ve seen the worst of the worst with Michael. It was kind of a given to help our neighbors to the west in Louisiana,” Smoker said.

After Hurricane Michael in 2018, Smoker said she is all too familiar with the devastation a storm of great size can cause.

“We’ve been there, we know what you’re going through. It’s going to take time,” Smoker said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

What may have been a lonely start, is now a joint effort to help those in need.

“It’s been amazing to see people reach out to love on us and to help us. It’s been a huge blessing,” Free said.

Ragley residents said they still don’t expect to have power for weeks.

Smoker’s team of volunteers included help from RJ Gorman Marine Construction, Gulf Marine Inc, Neves Media Solutions Group, S.C. Rowe, Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue, and the Panama City Dive Center.

