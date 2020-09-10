Liberty County inmate escapes and is recaptured

UPDATE: Reddick has been apprehended.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Liberty County Jail inmate has escaped and deputies are actively searching for him.

Anthony Reddick, 29, was performing work with other inmates outside of the jail when he ran off. Jail staff and deputies responded immediately, but investigators said he was picked up by someone in a white vehicle near the jail and is no longer in the area.

They said they’re searching for a 2016 white Kia Soul with a Florida tag reading Z716PR. Currently, investigators suspect the vehicle was stolen and used to facilitate Reddick’s escape.

Reddick is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds.

He was being held on drug-related charges and has no violent criminal history.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Reddick or the aforementioned vehicle, contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 850-643-2235.

