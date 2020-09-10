Local COVID-19 update for Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 654,731 cases reported. That’s 2,583 new cases. There are 647,318 cases involving Florida residents and 7,413 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 12,326 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,583 cases. This includes 5,496 residents and 87 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 87 people have died from the virus and 325 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,502 cases. This includes 4,464 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 37 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 94 people who have died from the virus. 272 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 24 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,774 cases. 1,625 of the cases are residents and 149 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 22 deaths from the virus and 97 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,039 cases. 1,028 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 58 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 692 cases. There are 679 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,547 cases. There are 2,525 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 72 deaths and 126 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, eight people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 588 cases, 587 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 851 cases. They are 841 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 53 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 572 cases. There are 568 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 468 cases of COVID-19. All 468 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and eleven people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:46 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 25 available adult ICU beds out of the 133 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.