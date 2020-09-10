Man arrested after eluding police

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Holmes County man is behind bars after attempting to evade the police in Ponce de Leon on Tuesday.

According to a press release, a Holmes County deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop and Jerry Dupree ignored the deputy and sped away. Dupree reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and eventually drove into the woods, abandoned the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Deputies and K-9 tracking teams eventually located Dupree and transported him to the Walton County Jail.

Dupree had an active warrant for violation of probation and was charged for fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, and attaching tag not assigned.

