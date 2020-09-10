Advertisement

Masters 4 Disasters and volunteers help feed Pitkin community

Barbecue Masters for Disasters and the Red Cross set up shop at the Pitkin Volunteer fire department Saturday, and have been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner ever since.
Barbecue Masters for Disasters and the Red Cross set up shop at the Pitkin Volunteer fire department Saturday, and have been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner ever since.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PITKIN, La. (WJHG) - Barbecue Masters for Disasters and the Red Cross set up shop at the Pitkin Volunteer Fire Department Saturday, and have been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner ever since.

“People up here haven’t had any electricity and have been eating MRE’s for 10 days, so they like a good hot meal,” said founder of Barbecue Masters 4 Disasters Gene Martin.

For those in rural communities affected by the storm, getting food or supplies can be more difficult than in other areas.

“It’s a parish that’s out here but it’s a forty square mile parish. There’s people that are placed all over, and once the word gets out, they come and get a hot meal, and they need it. The other people try to find people that don’t have cars or something’s happened, and they can’t get out of the house. They’re taking meals to them so it becomes a whole community effort.”

For those in Pitkin, they say a hot meal and a bottle of water can be a blessing.

“It’s very important; we’re a pretty tight community, and everybody’s helped out. Everybody’s trying to help each other,” said Pitkin Fire Chief Rodney Brister. “The community has pulled together a whole lot.”

A hot meal and a helping hand are sometimes all it takes to bring a community together after a disaster. Organizers say they’ll be here as long as the need is here and the grill is hot.

