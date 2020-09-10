Advertisement

Plane towing a banner crashes into the Gulf

A plane crashed into the Gulf off the coast of Okaloosa County.
A plane crashed into the Gulf off the coast of Okaloosa County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a pilot is unharmed after the plane they were flying crashed into the Gulf Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the plane crash happened around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies say the plane was towing a 90 foot banner that the pilot was able to ditch before landing.

According to deputies, the pilot was on a boat headed back to shore within 15 minutes of the crash and the banner was recovered.

It is not known yet what led to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Anne Avenue to close for drainage improvement repairs

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Anne Avenue will close to thru traffic between Laird Street and Lorento Street on Monday Sept. 21 through Wednesday Sept. 23 for drainage improvements.

News

Local COVID-19 update for Thursday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,326 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Plans in works to build freestanding ER in Lynn Haven

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay say they plan to build a new emergency center in Lynn Haven.

News

Dog tossed from car in Okaloosa County adopted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A puppy tossed from a car now has a new home!

Latest News

News

Liberty County inmate escapes and is recaptured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Liberty County Jail inmate has escaped and deputies are still actively searching.

News

Bonifay couple arrested for meth possession

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Bonifay couple is now behind bars for drug possession after deputies responded to a verbal altercation.

News

Man arrested after eluding police

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Holmes County man is behind bars after attempting to evade the police in Ponce de Leon on Tuesday.

News

Feeding Rural Communities After Hurricane Laura

Updated: 17 hours ago
We're in Pitkin, Louisiana, where volunteers are serving meals to those in need after the storm.

News

Local Hospital Wins Award

Updated: 17 hours ago
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center wins award for Labor and Delivery.

News

Telemedicine Access For Vernon Students

Updated: 17 hours ago
Northwest Florida Community Hospital is partnering with schools in Washington County to provide telemedicine services.