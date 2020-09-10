Plane towing a banner crashes into the Gulf

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a pilot is unharmed after the plane they were flying crashed into the Gulf Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the plane crash happened around 2:20 p.m.

Deputies say the plane was towing a 90 foot banner that the pilot was able to ditch before landing.

According to deputies, the pilot was on a boat headed back to shore within 15 minutes of the crash and the banner was recovered.

It is not known yet what led to the crash.

