Plans in works to build freestanding ER in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Officials with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay say they plan to build a new emergency center in Lynn Haven.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the freestanding ER will include 13 treatment rooms, two trauma rooms, a lab, CT scanner and x-ray imaging.

Hospital officials say the facility will be located at 3201 Highway 77, just north of Baldwin Road.

“Our new Emergency Center will be open 24 hours a day and will include separate areas for treatment of children and adults,” said Heath Evans, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to extend our outpatient services into the community and provide high-quality care at a time and place convenient to patients. We have a long history of serving Lynn Haven before some services were displaced by Hurricane Michael and we look forward to expanding access to emergency services in a growing community.”

The project is estimated to cost $15 million; no date has been set for construction to begin.

The emergency center will be something similar to the ER that Ascension Sacred Heart operates in Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.