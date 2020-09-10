Plans to bring more visitors, jobs to Bay County discussed at Bay EDA meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Alliance is helping the area’s economy by creating jobs and attracting more people here.

The St. Joe Company is helping develop the Downtown Panama City Waterfront District with a new hotel and restaurant.

“The downtown area of Panama City is really important to the entire community; it’s important to every community in the county, the beach, just about everywhere, and it has great potential, and we hope that the investment we’re making in this hotel and restaurant will create a catalyst for others to invest in downtown,” said Jorge Gonzales, with the St. Joe Company.

Gonzales said this will attract more visitors to downtown Panama City’s other local restaurants and shops.

And along with more visitors, more jobs are being created through new programs at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

“We talked about these projects, whether its terminal expansion that opened a couple of weeks ago, the taxi-way, Echo One with the large, 300 by 600 transient aircraft parking apron, Project Gator, Venus, Project Goodwrench Two, a lot of things that we’re doing to make sure that this is a speed bump in our development and not a wall,” said Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Parker McClellan.

McClellan said, they will work the the Bay EDA and Haney Technical Center for job placement and education.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.