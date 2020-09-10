Telemedicine coming to Washington County schools

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Community Hospital has partnered with Washington County schools to provide telemedicine services to staff and students.

“It really helps in keeping the students in school, it helps the teachers be able to stay at work, and the school district employees to stay on the job,” said Northwest Florida Community Hospital CEO Michael Kozar.

Staff and students will be able to be seen virtually by a medical professional with the hospital, and that person will be able to diagnose and prescribe medicine all through telecommunication.

“Parents don’t have to leave work to pick up their child and then spend the rest of the afternoon getting them to a doctor’s office, getting them to an appointment,” said Kozar. “We can take care of that here.”

Director of Physician Practices at Northwest Florida Community Hospital Kathy Verenes said technology has completely changed healthcare.

“Having computers, access to be able to see some at a distance and being able to take care of their needs, it’s such a blessing,” said Verenes.

Superintendent of Washington County Schools Joe Taylor hopes to spread this beyond the schools in the county.

“This is 21st century, this is telehealth even outside of the COVID crisis that we’re in now, the ability that we’re able to do this and offer it to our students, we’re wanting to broaden out even from that,” said Taylor.

School officials wanted to emphasize that parents do not have to be present for their students to be seen, but the parents do have to sign a consent form that will be sent home with students.

