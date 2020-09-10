Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Wet weather is in the forecast for the coming week thanks to several tropical waves bringing unsettled weather to the panhandle. Rain chances will stay between 50-80% over the coming week w/as much as 2-4″ of rain.

For tonight rain comes to an end w/lows in the mid 70s. On Friday it will start off dry w/some sunshine, but it will become wetter in the afternoon as scattered storms develop. Highs will reach to near 90 and rain chances will be 50-60%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

