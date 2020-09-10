Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

We’ll see a few more clouds in our skies this morning starting the day off. However, no rain is expected for the morning commute with the only exception of a stray shower along St.George Island.

Otherwise, it’s once again a decent start to the morning with warm and a bit humid feels as temperatures are largely in the low to mid 70s. We’ll still warm up to be a decently hot day ahead before some scattered storms develop into the midday and afternoon. Temperatures reach the 80s by 9am and we’ll be on our way to near 90 degrees by lunchtime, if not on the thermometer than with the heat index. Highs today top off near 90 with a heat index around 100.

Our stalled out frontal boundary off the Forgotten Coast is now paired up with a mid level area of low pressure and some deeper moisture aloft. That paired with some daytime heating will create all the lift needed for some widespread scattered thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain some soaking rains before moving out by the mid to late evening.

We’ll see this deep layer moisture and associated low slowly trek to the west over the next couple days leading toward a similar setup for both Friday and Saturday. By Sunday and into early next week, another area of low pressure will drift across the Southern Peninsula of Florida and help to reinforce this unsettled pattern with the possibility of some tropical development as the disturbance moves northwest toward LA.

So expect a stormier start to next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with an afternoon or early evening hit or miss storm. Highs today top out near 90 with feels like temperatures around 100. Your 7 Day Forecast has a return of afternoon and evening storms for tomorrow on into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.