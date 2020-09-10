Advertisement

Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

We’ll see a few more clouds in our skies this morning starting the day off. However, no rain is expected for the morning commute with the only exception of a stray shower along St.George Island.

Otherwise, it’s once again a decent start to the morning with warm and a bit humid feels as temperatures are largely in the low to mid 70s. We’ll still warm up to be a decently hot day ahead before some scattered storms develop into the midday and afternoon. Temperatures reach the 80s by 9am and we’ll be on our way to near 90 degrees by lunchtime, if not on the thermometer than with the heat index. Highs today top off  near 90 with a heat index around 100.

Our stalled out frontal boundary off the Forgotten Coast is now paired up with a mid level area of low pressure and some deeper moisture aloft. That paired with some daytime heating will create all the lift needed for some widespread scattered thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain some soaking rains before moving out by the mid to late evening.

We’ll see this deep layer moisture and associated low slowly trek to the west over the next couple days leading toward a similar setup for both Friday and Saturday. By Sunday and into early next week, another area of low pressure will drift across the Southern Peninsula of Florida and help to reinforce this unsettled pattern with the possibility of some tropical development as the disturbance moves northwest toward LA.

So expect a stormier start to next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with an afternoon or early evening hit or miss storm. Highs today top out near 90 with feels like temperatures around 100. Your 7 Day Forecast has a return of afternoon and evening storms for tomorrow on into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wetter weather is in the forecast over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances are on the increase here in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Better rain chances are returning to the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures today in the 90s with a 30% chance for a late day shower.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
It will be briefly dry for now, but better rain chances return later this week

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
After several drier days in the panhandle better rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday and through the weekend.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
One more drier day before rain chances increase over the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:25 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with hit or miss storms and highs in the 90s.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
The heat continues, but rain chances are on the increase

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be on the increase this week