Bozeman loses opening opponent, adds two more next week!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Talk about a high school football coach readjusting on the fly! That’s what Bozeman’s Jason Griffin has done while dealing with losing his team’s opener next week because of COVID.

Griffin and his Bucks were set to host Cottondale next Friday night. Cottondale however, forced to postpone this week’s game with Liberty and next week’s trip to Bozeman after a couple of players tested positive. Coach Chris Obert making the call to coach Griffin to cancel.

“Poor Chris and those guys they had the Covid show up over there.” Griffin told me. “They’ve had to do with they need to do to protect themselves. To cancel a couple of weeks. So losing that first game it wasn’t a fun phone call. I’m sure Chris didn’t want to make it. I have a lot of respect for that guy, Chris is one of my favorite coaches out there anywhere. And I know he really felt bad about having to make that call. And I certainly didn’t want to take that call. But at the same time we’re all in the same boat together And we just all have to figure it out. So it was just another blow in a series of blows but again it’s not something we can’t overcome.”

Once word got out Bozeman was free next week, Griffin says his phone started ringing, with some big school programs calling him to offer to play. Programs like Hoover in Alabama, and Wakulla. Those teams though wanted the Bucks to travel, which they can’t do for another few weeks.

Then a better option came into the picture for coach Griffin, one that meant a short trip over to Tommy Oliver next Thursday.

“I reached out to Keith Bland at Bay, Norris Vaughan at Arnold, and Loren Tillman at Rutherford and asked them, I knew that they were playing a three way jamboree, and I asked those guys if there may be an opportunity for the Bozeman Bucks to get involved in that? And very graciously, not one of those guys said at any time that they weren’t interested. They said ‘coach we’re going to figure it out and make it work. If you can’t find anything that’s good for Bozeman then we’re gonna make this thing work.’ So I was really, really grateful for those guys, they didn’t even make me beg.” So Bozeman will play Bay and Arnold Thursday, one half each. Arnold will play Bozeman and Rutherford. The Rams will play Arnold and Bay, and the host Tornadoes will play Bozeman and Arnold. All starting at 6 at Tommy Oliver.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.