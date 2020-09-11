Advertisement

Bozeman loses opening opponent, adds two more next week!

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Talk about a high school football coach readjusting on the fly! That’s what Bozeman’s Jason Griffin has done while dealing with losing his team’s opener next week because of COVID.

Griffin and his Bucks were set to host Cottondale next Friday night. Cottondale however, forced to postpone this week’s game with Liberty and next week’s trip to Bozeman after a couple of players tested positive. Coach Chris Obert making the call to coach Griffin to cancel.

“Poor Chris and those guys they had the Covid show up over there.” Griffin told me. “They’ve had to do with they need to do to protect themselves. To cancel a couple of weeks. So losing that first game it wasn’t a fun phone call. I’m sure Chris didn’t want to make it. I have a lot of respect for that guy, Chris is one of my favorite coaches out there anywhere. And I know he really felt bad about having to make that call. And I certainly didn’t want to take that call. But at the same time we’re all in the same boat together And we just all have to figure it out. So it was just another blow in a series of blows but again it’s not something we can’t overcome.”

Once word got out Bozeman was free next week, Griffin says his phone started ringing, with some big school programs calling him to offer to play. Programs like Hoover in Alabama, and Wakulla. Those teams though wanted the Bucks to travel, which they can’t do for another few weeks.

Then a better option came into the picture for coach Griffin, one that meant a short trip over to Tommy Oliver next Thursday.

“I reached out to Keith Bland at Bay, Norris Vaughan at Arnold, and Loren Tillman at Rutherford and asked them, I knew that they were playing a three way jamboree, and I asked those guys if there may be an opportunity for the Bozeman Bucks to get involved in that? And very graciously, not one of those guys said at any time that they weren’t interested. They said ‘coach we’re going to figure it out and make it work. If you can’t find anything that’s good for Bozeman then we’re gonna make this thing work.’ So I was really, really grateful for those guys, they didn’t even make me beg.” So Bozeman will play Bay and Arnold Thursday, one half each. Arnold will play Bozeman and Rutherford. The Rams will play Arnold and Bay, and the host Tornadoes will play Bozeman and Arnold. All starting at 6 at Tommy Oliver.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The Gators rally for one of their own

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
Bobby Johns and his Gators are doing what they can to spread awareness and raise money for assistant head coach, Gene Rollins, heart transplant.

Sports

Vernon and St. Joe set for Friday showdown

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Vernon set to open the season against a Sharks team that has a win under its belt

Sports

Arnold alum scores aces on back to back par three holes in Birmingham

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Lindsey Harrison now knows what it feels like to ace back to back par three holes!

Sports

Bucks anticipate season opener

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT

Latest News

Sports

Mosley in helmets

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

Sports

Crunch time for the Bucks with a challenging season opener just ahead

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Cottondale will have three games under their belt before Bozeman opens their season against them.

Sports

The Dolphins look at first fall practices as the promise of a season they weren’t sure they would have

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Mosley players are buzzing at getting to gear up.

Sports

Bay in helmets

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

Fall for Arnold

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT

Sports

The Tornadoes begin the countdown to competition

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Players took to Twitter to show off their new gear.