City of Lynn Haven to host 9/11 remembrance event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

September 11 marks one of the country’s most solemn anniversaries, and one local city is inviting the public to come out and remember the lives that were lost now 19 years ago.

The City of Lynn Haven will be holding a 9/11 remembrance event Friday morning at Sharon Sheffield Park. It will begin with a memorial drive at 9:15 a.m. with the Lynn Haven Police Department and Fire Department travelling north on Highway 77 before circling around the park. A moment of silence will then follow at 9:28 a.m.

The presentation of colors will be done by Mosley High School’s JROTC.

If you have any questions about this event, you can contact the city’s marketing and communication’s team by calling (850) 265-2121.

