Advertisement

City of Lynn Haven to host 9/11 remembrance event

North Florida remembers 9/11
North Florida remembers 9/11(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

September 11 marks one of the country’s most solemn anniversaries, and one local city is inviting the public to come out and remember the lives that were lost now 19 years ago.

The City of Lynn Haven will be holding a 9/11 remembrance event Friday morning at Sharon Sheffield Park. It will begin with a memorial drive at 9:15 a.m. with the Lynn Haven Police Department and Fire Department travelling north on Highway 77 before circling around the park. A moment of silence will then follow at 9:28 a.m.

The presentation of colors will be done by Mosley High School’s JROTC.

If you have any questions about this event, you can contact the city’s marketing and communication’s team by calling (850) 265-2121.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Skatepark Rebuilder

Updated: 5 hours ago
The rebuilding of a local skate park has been rolling along thanks in part to the volunteer efforts of a Panama City construction company owner.

News

Ragley Home Ruined

Updated: 5 hours ago
For one family in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area, they're now having to sort through their personal belongings after Hurricane Laura destroyed their home.

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge

Updated: 5 hours ago
A possible new hotel in Grayton Beach is drawing scrutiny from some locals.

News

BDS Budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Bay District Schools Board held its final public hearing Thursday regarding its budget.

Latest News

News

PCB City Council

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Panama City Beach has decided to raise its sewer rates by 2%.

News

Taking Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Presidential race in Florida is tightening as Election Day draws closer.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Keep the umbrella handy w/high rain chances in the forecast

News

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge approved by planning commission

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Plans for the Grayton Motor Lodge will now move to the Board of County Commissioners for approval on October 22.

News

Ragley resident sorts through belongings after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
For one family, when the roof came off their house, the water came in. Now they’re sorting through what’s left.

News

Christian non-profit organizations help clean homes in Lake Charles

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Panama City locals along with various non-profit organizations are doing their part to assist Hurricane Laura victims in their recovery.