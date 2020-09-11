COVID Testing now available for children 5 and over.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -COVID-19 testing is continuing in Bay County with the help of the staff From WalkOnClinic Services. That includes testing for children. Generally, testing is most active in the early morning hours when the sites open for the day.

The services will be available at the Callaway Recreational Complex and The Lynn Haven Sports Complex. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 am until 3 pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am until 6 pm.

Crystal Young, WalkOnClinic Site Manager said “I know that we’ve had quite a few businesses that somebody has tested positive and they’re encouraging all of their employees to come in. So the testing has been definitely good for everybody, like for businesses to know which employees are positive or negative so they can continue running their businesses more efficiently.”

The sites are now testing children from ages five and up since schools are open. Parents can have their children tested to see if they have been exposed to the virus.

