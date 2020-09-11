Fire breaks out at Temperley’s, one injured

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A suspected gas fire broke out at the food truck at Temperley’s British Eatery in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

The owner, Michael Blois, believes it was due to a build-up of gas and when lit, the fire broke out.

General Manager Chrissy Brady was injured in the accident with several burns to her arms, legs, and face and was transported to a local hospital.

Blois said he did not know the severity of Brady’s burns but is wishing her a “speedy recovery.”

