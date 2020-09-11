Flags to fly at half staff in honor of St. George Island firefighter that drowned trying to save lives

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG) - Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of volunteer firefighter Brian Smith.

Brian Smith volunteered with the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department since 2016. On August 25, Smith drowned while trying to save people caught in dangerous water off of St. George Island.

To honor Smith, flags have been ordered to fly at half staff on Sunday, September 13 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola, Florida, the City Hall in Apalachicola, Florida, the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department in St. George Island, Florida and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida from sunrise to sunset.

