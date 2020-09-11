Florida bars can reopen at 50% capacity September 14

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Florida bars will be open at 50% capacity. That’s according to Halsey Beshears, Secretary of the Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Beshears issued the Emergency Order on Thursday that will reopen bars at half capacity.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said Secretary Beshears. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

