Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a bit of cloud cover cruising by. There’s only a small chance for a stray shower on the Forgotten Coast this morning, mainly St.George Island. We’ll need the rain gear once again for the afternoon and evening hours ahead.

Otherwise, just your typical summery feel outside this morning with warm and humid conditions. Temperatures and dew points are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Some sunshine mixed in with clouds this morning will warm our temperatures up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for daytime highs.

Just like yesterday, with deeper moisture present and a weak mid level low south of us in the Gulf, we’ll likely see more scattered storms developing into the afternoon. They’ll be widely scattered once again moving in from the east and heading west. Some storms may linger into the evening before quieting down after sunset.

Our setup looks fairly similar heading into both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon storms likely. But most of the mornings and middays look rather quiet under mostly cloudy skies.

However, by Sunday a new area of low pressure will move across the Florida Peninsula and into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. This may enhance our rain chances later in the day on Sunday and into early next week.

While this low pressure system continues to trek west in the Gulf we may see some tropical development as it heads toward Louisiana. Our biggest concerns will be for heavy rains possible Monday through Thursday of next week where several inches of rain may accumulate, especially for areas closer to the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening scattered storms. Highs today approach 90 degrees with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running with unsettled afternoons through the upcoming weekend and a wet pattern for most of next week.

