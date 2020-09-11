Advertisement

FSU cases top 900

By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida State University President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

The president said the spike was expected and most cases trace back to off campus activities.

Of the 902 student infections reported by FSU, eight out of 10 are students living off campus. Bethany Bartelli is one of those students.

“It was not great,” said Bartelli.

She’s happy with the university’s pandemic response, noting she was infected during a game night with a small group of friends.

“There’s no right option. There’s only a best option and it feels like this is it,” said Bartelli.

Thrasher said in person learning will continue, pointing to some silver linings in the case data.

“We’ve not had any faculty member we know that’s gotten the disease from any student who has attended a face to face class. As I said earlier, no faculty member, no student has been hospitalized,” said Thrasher.

“Now we hope to lower the numbers, no doubt about it, but we meet every day just about with somebody from the surgeon general’s office, somebody from the SUS, our own medical advisory committee is involved. So I’m going to look at all of that kind of information before I would actually take that next step,” Thrasher added.

And while students we’ve spoken with feel the university is doing a good job keeping them safe, their larger concern is for staff and the outlying community.

Bartelli said the Saturday home football game, expected to draw 19,000 students and fans, raises some concerns.

“Revenue that that brings in is important not just for the university, but the community. So is the larger wellbeing of public health,” said Bartelli.

Thrasher told us the game will go on, and is hopeful it will be a success.

“A lot of people have been looking forward to something that at least comes back to some normalcy, but we’re going to do it in a safe way,” said Thrasher.

And Thrasher said despite recent cases, he believes students are beginning to understand the seriousness of the virus.

Thrasher noted the university is taking steps to discipline students who behave recklessly amid the pandemic, but said the university’s primary strategy is education over punishment.

Latest News

News

FSU COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida State University President John Thrasher said more than 900 students and 16 employees at the university have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

News

British Eatery food truck fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
A fire broke out Friday morning in the British Eatery food truck, sending one woman to the hospital.

News

Lynn Haven remembrance drive

Updated: 1 hour ago
A remembrance drive for those lost in 9/11 was held in Lynn Haven Friday.

News

Tropical Depression 19 forms, could bring impacts to NWFL this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Tropical Depression 19 (TD19) has formed near the Bahamas. TD19 is forecasted to become a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf this weekend.

Latest News

News

Flags to fly at half staff in honor of St. George Island firefighter that drowned trying to save lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of volunteer firefighter Brian Smith.

News

Local COVID-19 update for Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 12,502 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Fire breaks out at British Eatery, one injured

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A suspected gas fire broke out at the food truck at Temperley’s British Eatery in Panama City Beach Friday morning.

News

City of Lynn Haven to host 9/11 remembrance event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
September 11 marks one of the country’s most solemn anniversaries, and one local city is inviting the public to come out and remember the lives that were lost now 19 years ago.

News

Skatepark Rebuilder

Updated: 19 hours ago
The rebuilding of a local skate park has been rolling along thanks in part to the volunteer efforts of a Panama City construction company owner.

News

Ragley Home Ruined

Updated: 19 hours ago
For one family in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area, they're now having to sort through their personal belongings after Hurricane Laura destroyed their home.