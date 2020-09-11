Advertisement

Grayton Beach Motor Lodge approved by planning commission

Some neighbors voiced their concerns with the Grayton Motor Lodge at the planning meeting Thursday.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Grayton Beach Motor Lodge is proposed as a 76-room “custom boutique hotel” to be built on Arbor Lane in the small South Walton beach town.

Some neighbors are against the development because they believe it won’t match the neighborhood.

“If they approve it now, they only have one chance to get this right; if they approve an overnight motel, then it’s going to be an overnight motel here forever; it may be nice the first week or two a year, but overtime, its an overnight motel, and it tends to bring in an element of crime that’s not suitable for a residential neighborhood,” said Dan Herrington, who lives in Grayton Beach.

But the owner of Grayton Beach Motor Lodge said this won’t be a cheap motel.

“This project is a custom designed, boutique hotel, and I chose the 60s retro look because its one of the most popular trends in the hotel industry right now,” said Lloyd Blue, of Grayton Forest LLC.

Blue is a South Walton local, and he says he is invested in Walton County.

He organized meetings with neighbors to the proposed site of the lodge and addressed their concerns Thursday at the planning commission meeting.

The Grayton Motor Lodge will have 89 parking spots, plus an over flow lot across from Arbor Lane.

It also proposes paving Arbor Lane and adding a 5-foot sidewalk.

It will also have pool amenities and on-site private security according to Blue.

“There are other structures on this street that are taller than what we will be; the total visual impact from this project by being at the end of this street will be the 50 feet at the entrance,” said Blue.

Some neighbors are still concerned about environmental impacts, but Walton County planning director Mac Carpenter said the lodge plans to follow the right protocols.

The planning commission has approved the plans for the Grayton Motor Lodge.

It will now move to the Board of County Commissioners for approval on October 22.

